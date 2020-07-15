Body found by railroad tracks in Liberty Co. turns out to be sex doll

Georgia

by: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

Posted: / Updated:

ALLENHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County officials believe they were set up on Tuesday when what they thought was a dead body turned out to be a sex doll.

Around 2 p.m. in Allenhurst, not far from Dunlevie Road, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Albritton said officers found the object laying on the side of railroad tracks.

By policy, law enforcement officers do not touch a deceased person until the coroner arrives, so they placed a sheet over the suspected body and waited.

When the coroner arrived, detectives began to check for injuries and immediately discovered the body was a female sex doll. The doll was anatomically correct, with realistic skin and features, and was fully dressed, authorities say.

Albritton said in all his years, he has never encountered a situation like this.

