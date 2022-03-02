ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – The University of Georgia Police Department is investigating a bomb threat directed at the university.

According to a tweet from UGA, the threat was posted to a chat forum.

The tweet said officials with the UGA Police Department do not believe the threat is credible.

According to officials, police have linked the post to an IP address in another state. Police in that state are also assisting with the investigation.

The university said it would provide an update with further developments regarding the situation.