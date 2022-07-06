GEORGIA (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after an explosion at the Georgia Guidestones monument in the north eastern part of Georgia. The monument, known as “America’s Stonehenge,” is located in Elbert County in the city of Elberton.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the explosion happened in the early morning hours of July 6, 2022, around 4:00 a.m.

“Unknown individuals detonated an explosive device,” at the monument according to the GBI.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an explosion and discovered the monument had be the target of the bomber or bombers upon arrival.

GBI officials said a large portion of the structure has been destroyed in the blast.

According to the GBI, the monument has suffered significant damage with a large portion of it being destroyed.

The GBI’s bomb disposal unit is on scene, conducting an examination of the site.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421 or the GBI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the GBI’s See Something, Send Something mobile app.