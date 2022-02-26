UPDATE (2/26/22 5:15 p.m.)

There is still heavy police presence on scene and a portion of the road has been blocked off by crime scene tape. A News 3 reporter observed five Columbus PD vehicles and two unmarked law enforcement vehicles still on the scene. Over 20 evidence markers are on the ground.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police confirm three people were shot on Diane Ave. on Saturday.

One person is in serious condition, another was grazed by a bullet and the condition of the third person is unknown at this time.

