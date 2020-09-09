Breaking down the COVID-19 numbers in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re digging into the numbers after the CDC stated that 94-percent of COVID19 deaths had other health issues like diabetes, heart disease and pneumonia.

Only 6% of COVID19 deaths had no other causes on their death certificate but health experts say all deaths were because of the coronavirus and those with existing health issues are more prone for complications and longer hospital stays.

The CDC ranks Georgia as one of the top 5 states with positive coronavirus cases.

“We are down to about 3000 cases a day which is a significant reduction from a couple of weeks ago — 18% reduction”

And for the first time in two months, the state reported fewer than 1300 cases this weekend.

“Cases in GA are starting to come down as they are in other parts of the country.”

“You have a lot of people out there you are going to see a lot of cases. If you have less people with less number of contact,you will have less cases. It will be individual behavior and less about policies”. DR. CARLOS DEL RIO EPIDEMIOLOGY AND GLOBAL HEALTH PROFESSOR, EMORY

State health experts say while cases and hospitalizations are down, deaths are plateauing.

“We want to go below 10 cases per 100k population but right now we are at 23/24 per 100k, we have a ways to go but we have made progress.” Dr. Carlos del Rio

The CDC says African Americans are twice as likely to die as white Americans, while people of color are 5 times more likely to get the virus.

“If you are medically fragile, keeping your quarantine circle small is important for your health and risk.” DR. COLLEEN KRAFT ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, EMORY UNIVERSITY

“I do not want to see you in the hospital. I do not want to see you in the ICU. I don’t want to see you infected. I don’t want to see as a statistic.” Dr. Carlos Del Rio

Doctors say those most at risk are people in nursing homes, people who work in factories, and communities that live together.

Despite the CDC changing its testing guidelines last week, the State’s Health Department encourages all Georgians, regardless of symptoms, to get tested because of the community spread in the state.

Georgia’s Governor has extended the state’s public health emergency until October 10th.