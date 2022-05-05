UPDATE 05/05/2022 12:13 p.m. – Emory University has sent out an update on the situation at the university.

It reads: “Emory Alert – Police are on scene at Druid Hills HS. Possible armed subject on Emory Campus Shelter in place. We do not have an active shooter on campus.”

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a report of an active shooter at Emory University in Atlanta. The University sent out the alert on it’s Twitter page.

The alert says: “Emory Alert: Active Shooter reported on Emory Main Campus. Police responding. Details to follow.”

Details about the potential shooter or injuries in the incident are not available.

https://twitter.com/EmoryUniversity/status/1522240056324460544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1522240056324460544%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FEmoryUniversity2Fstatus2F1522240056324460544widget%3DTweet

This is developing story, details will be updated as they become available.