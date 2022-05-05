UPDATE 05/05/2022 12:13 p.m. – Emory University has sent out an update on the situation at the university.
It reads: “Emory Alert – Police are on scene at Druid Hills HS. Possible armed subject on Emory Campus Shelter in place. We do not have an active shooter on campus.”
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a report of an active shooter at Emory University in Atlanta. The University sent out the alert on it’s Twitter page.
The alert says: “Emory Alert: Active Shooter reported on Emory Main Campus. Police responding. Details to follow.”
Details about the potential shooter or injuries in the incident are not available.
This is developing story, details will be updated as they become available.