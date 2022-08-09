GEORGIA (WRBL) – This August marks 22 years since the life of a young Georgia mother was brutally cut short by a killer, with her young son nearly suffering the same fate at the hands of the same murderer.

The amount of time the murder of 21-year-old Laneshia Crowder, of Carrollton, has gone unsolved now exceeds the number of years she got to live her life.

Crowder’s case is among many cases in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s list of unsolved homicides. It is a case GBI investigators hope to one day solve, and bring long awaited justice for Crowder and her family.

On Monday, August 14, 2000, Crowder’s body was found in the bedroom of her home, located at 270 Henson Circle in Carrollton. She had been beaten to death. Investigators believe it was more than a day before Crowder’s body was found.

Both of Crowder’s children, seven-year-old Kenneth Crowder and two-year-old Lyric Crowder, were in the home at the time of the attack.

Kenneth, like his mother, was attacked and beaten by the killer, but survived the brutal assault. He suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result, and would lay severely injured and waiting for help to come for more than a day. The young boy was airlifted to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

Lyric was found in her mother’s bedroom. She was found, unharmed, next to her murdered mother’s body.

According to investigators, Crowder was last known to be alive on Saturday, August 12, 2000. It is believed that she was murdered sometime after midnight in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 13, 2000.

Anyone with information on this case should contact GBI agent Larry Duren 706-565-7888 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office 770-830-5888.