LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The ribbon was cut as a new aviation program is taking off at LaGrange College. The joint partnership with Paragon Flights is looking to fill the void in the nationwide pilot shortage.

It’s wheels up for LaGrange Colleges Aviation Program, one of the few in the state of Georgia.

“It feels almost like Christmas morning to me.” Susanna Baxter – President LaGrange College

The LaGrange Callaway Airport has the access students need without any worry of competing for airspace.

“It has all the facilities, the runways, the instrument approaches that we would ever need to train our students, it doesn’t have a ton of traffic. So we can get a lot of training done without a lot of delay, which is a huge advantage from us over someone at a very busy airport.” Jeffrey Wolf – Chief Flight Instructor for Paragon Flights

Opportunities are endless. Students who graduate with a minor from the program, have a clear career path waiting for them. Whether that be working as a commercial airline, private charter or cargo pilot.

“It’s not something that has to be decided on day one. A lot of the students will go through the whole program and work as an instructor for quite a while before they decide exactly what path they want to do.” Jeffrey Wolf – Chief Flight Instructor for Paragon Flights

With the FAA’s mandatory retirement set at 65 years of age, the demand is only growing.

“To think that we might contributing down the road to filling the void of retiring pilots is very exciting for us.” Susanna Baxter – President LaGrange College

Discovery flights allow prospective students to get a taste of the full experience from accelerating the throttle and taking the controls to lift the aircraft into the sky. Students like high school senior Jackson Malone, who was curious at first.

“I kinda really just wanted to see what this was all about, I don’t know.” Jackson Malone – Prospective Student, LaGrange Native

Malone went on the say, he does not want a typical desk job. His dad Scott says his son craves adventure.

After Jacksons first discovery flight, that’s exactly what he found, adventure.

When asked if he thinks he might want to be a pilot,

“More than I did before now, that was pretty fun, just an experience I’ve never felt before just being up in the sky. It’s like you don’t have to worry about anything really, it’s pretty cool,”

said Jackson with a big smile.

Students will have 200 to 250 hours under their belt once they complete the program.

They will also train using a flight simulator located on campus. Paragon has provided the four Cessna Seahawks as well as the instructors.