Butler police officer under investigation after racially insensitive Facebook post

BUTLER, Ga (WRBL) – A police officer in Taylor County has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after complaints of a racially insensitive social media post.

The Butler Police officer posted on her personal Facebook page a picture, that reads “Have you ever noticed that the police leave you alone if you’re not doing anything illegal?”.







Many people replied in disagreement saying they’d been profiled before. The officer responded to one comment saying: “We all do. I bet you’ve been around the white people so long that your credit score is high.”

Angela Walker says when she saw the post and the comments, she immediately contacted the Butler Georgia police chief about the incident.

“It makes me realize that people like her that have that mindset that “I’m not doing anything wrong, I was just making a joke by making a racist joke” that’s literally racist by making a racist joke. I feel like it’s insensitive to… even if you think its funny, it’s really not funny to the people that have put up with that mentality for years,” Walker said in a phone interview with WRBL.

She said she was offended by the post. “It just seems like she’s disregarding everyone’s experience because she doesn’t have that experience.”

Kain Cobb, the Butler Georgia Police Chief says the posts and the officer is under investigation.

“This is not taken lightly, we take this very serious. This is definitely something we’re looking at.”