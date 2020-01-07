Callaway Foundation awards Hogansville, Georgia $250,000 grant

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Callaway Foundation invested in the City of Hogansville with a $250,000 grant aimed at the renovation and restoration of its historic Royal Theatre.

The check presentation was delivered by Foundation President Tripp Penn at a Hogansville City Council meeting.

The funds awarded to the city will be matched dollar for dollar by SPLOST, according to city officials.

Construction on the Royal Theatre is set to start following the finished renovation of the former PNC bank building this spring for use as Hogansville’s new city hall.