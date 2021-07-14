Carroll County police officer released from hospital after 3 months

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A West Georgia police officer shot in the line of duty received a warm welcome home after leaving the hospital Wednesday.

Carroll County Police Sgt. Rob Holloway was escorted home by dozens of police cars.

Community members lined the streets to celebrate his journey home from Atlanta’s Shepherd Center.

Holloway was shot during a high-speed chase on April 12, 2021, losing control of his car and hitting a utility pole.

Following the crash, Holloway was airlifted to Atlanta, where he spent time in the I-C-U due to his critical condition.

Aaron Jajuan Shelton was arrested in connection to the incident. He is chargedthree counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated assault.

