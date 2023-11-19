PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday afternoon in Plains, Ga., according to The Carter Center.

She was 96 years old.

Like her husband, who is 99, Rosalynn Carter had been in Hospice care in their Plains home, where she passed away.

She and the former president were married for more than 75 years.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

She is survived by children Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy, as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

“Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” said Chip Carter. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”

President Carter entered Hospice care in February.

Rosalynn Carter’s digital tribute book can be signed at www.rosalynncartertribute.org.