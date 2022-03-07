GEORGIA (WRBL) – Sunday marked ten years since a young Georgia mom was found dead by one of her children in a small Burke County town.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a decade ago, on March 6, 2012, Amy Ellison, 27, was shot and killed in her home, located in the 200 block of Brigham Landing Road in Girard, Ga.

According to our sister station WJBF in Augusta, Ga., Ellison was the mother to three children and pregnant with her fourth child at the time of her murder.

Ellison’s oldest child was the one to find the pregnant woman’s body in a hallway in their home, according to the GBI.

When WJBF spoke to Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams about Ellison’s case in 2017, he said he believed the woman’s pregnancy could have been a possible motive in her murder.

Williams said he believed someone came to Ellison’s home in the middle of the night.

“In the middle of the night, early morning hours, there was a knock at the door and we believe Amy responded to that knock and she was shot,” Williams said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Ellison’s death.

Anyone with information on the murder of Amy Ellison should contact Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706) 595-2575.