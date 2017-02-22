Casino gaming would pump funds into Hope Scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Committee to preserve the Hope Scholarship is pushing Georgia residents to throw their support behind casino gambling in the state.

30% of that gaming revenue would benefit college students through the Hope Scholarship.

The scholarship no longer pays 100% tuition because there are not enough funds.

According to the Central Atlanta Progress Gaming report, $600-million are spent annually at casinos 18 miles outside the Georgia state border.

Critics of the bill say they’re concerned about gambling’s moral effects and the negative impact it could have on existing businesses.

