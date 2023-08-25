COWETA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released information regarding an officer-involved shooting with a man during a vehicle pursuit.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday around 2:20 p.m., CCSO Patrol Units along with the Newnan Police Department were involved in a vehicle pursuit.

The sheriff’s office says that based on the immediate threat to civilians and law enforcement, CCSO deputies resorted to using “deadly force,” as the chase ended.

GBI has been requested to investigate the incident. CCSO says the case is still under investigation and the sheriff’s office will continue to share additional details and the investigation progresses.