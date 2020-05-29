CDC’s new guidelines on masks and Georgia state leaders’ response

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New tonight — the CDC is rolling out new guidelines as Georgia’s economy re-opens.

Those include how work places should function, avoiding physical contact like handshakes and hugs… And prioritizing masks when you go outside.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, clarified with state leaders on who should wear a mask and when?

State leaders say Georgia can avoid a second wave if people wear masks.

“Wearing a mask helps prevent you or me from spreading the virus especially if you are asymptomatic and we don’t know it.” Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp

“When you wear a mask you are protecting a mask you are protecting me, not just yourself – something that a lot of people still don’t understand.” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Health, Public Commissioner

The CDC says anyone older than 2-years-old should wear cloth masks — and make sure the mask covers your mouth and nose.

If you are going to the grocery store, pay for your gas, going to a convenience store, or pharmacy, wear a mask!

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says although masks are not a mandate in the state, he’s encouraging everyone to wear them especially in places like grocery stores where it’s hard to social distance and you may come in to close contact with someone with the coronavirus.

“If you are going out for a run, and you are staying away from folks, you don’t have to wear a mask although I did see someone running wearing a mask.”

“The most important thing is we can continue to talk about social distancing, importance of wearing a mask especially in public areas when you can’t social distance well.” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Health, Public Commissioner

Health experts say before you wear a mask, wash your hands thoroughly — and after you wear it, rinse it with bleach and let it dry.

The state’s health department says while 80% of coronvirus cases are mild, simple steps like social distancing and wearing masks can slow down the spread of COVID 19.

Even if you are healthy — health experts say wear the mask if you are taking care of someone who has COVID-19 or is at high risk, and wear one if you cough or sneeze.