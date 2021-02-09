 

Changes likely in Georgia bill to ban trans girls from boys’ sports

Georgia

by: JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

State Rep. Philip Singleton, R-Sharpsburg speaks, to members of a Georgia House subcommittee about his proposal to ban transgender girls and women from playing girls’ high school sports and women’s college sports, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Atlanta. Singleton says the measure is needed to prevent girls from unfairly losing to those born as males, while opponents say it is cruel and illegal under federal law (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A proposal that would ban transgender girls and women in Georgia from playing on school and college sports teams is headed for changes.

Republican Rep. Philip Singleton of Sharpsburg says the measure is needed to prevent girls from unfairly losing out to those who were born as males.

Opponents, though, say it’s illegal under federal law and needlessly cruel.

A House Education subcommittee heard testimony Tuesday but took no action.

Subcommittee chairman Will Wade says he wants discuss changes with Singleton.

The bill is part of a nationwide push by conservative groups.

It’s similar to an Idaho law that’s been blocked by a federal judge while a lawsuit is decided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

