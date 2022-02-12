Charges dropped in 2018 highway death of Georgia officer

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Court gavel

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a motorist in the 2018 highway death of a Georgia police officer.

Savannah police officer Anthony Christie was sitting in his parked patrol car while working a wreck along Interstate 16 when a tractor-trailer smashed into the cruiser and killed him.

More than three years later, Chatham County prosecutors have asked a judge to drop vehicular homicide charges against the semi-truck’s driver, who was charged after the crash.

WTOC-TV reports prosecutors said in a legal filing they didn’t think the charges could be proven.

Court records show a judge dismissed the case last month.

