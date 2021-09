SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning, prompting the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) to launch an investigation into the death.

Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher says the inmate was found during a routine check around 6:30 a.m. Charles Nelson was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says it cannot comment further on an ongoing investigation.