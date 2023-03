CUSSETA, Ga. (WRBL) — An individual died following an overnight crash, according to the Chattahoochee County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened in Cusseta, Georgia, at the intersection of U.S. 280 and U.S. 27.

The coroner confirmed one person died in the crash. There is no information on the individual’s identity at this time.

