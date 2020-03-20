Chattahoochee Valley Libraries remain closed to the public until further notice due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — All Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will remain closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Book drops and 24-Hour branches will close starting at 5 p.m.

A Chattahoochee Valley Libraries spokesperson says customers are not required to return any materials. Due dates and holds will be extended and Hoopla checkouts have been increased from 10-20.

Digital services and distance learning resources will remain available 24/7.