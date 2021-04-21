Chauvin found guilty, local political leaders react

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- In Muscogee County, local political leaders reacted to the verdict of Derek Chauvin’s trial.

Tonza Thomas, Chair of the Muscogee County Democratic Party, spent the day protesting in Columbus before the verdict was out. She said she was anxious throughout the day, awaiting the result.

Thomas said this result is only the beginning.

“I want to tell the people of Columbus it’s still not time to celebrate, it’s time to legislate,” Thomas said. “Now that we have Ossoff and Warnock in office, now that we have President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, it is now time for us to legislate and we can celebrate later.”

Alton Russell, Chairman of the Muscogee County Republican Party, agreed with the verdict.

“I’m like everybody else,” Russell said. “I saw the same thing that everybody else saw. I saw that video. I saw what went on and you know as much as I support law enforcement 1000%, I cannot disagree with that verdict.”