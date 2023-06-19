PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chipley Historical Center (CHC) announced it is looking for volunteers to take part in a public clean-up day at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church’s historic black cemetery in Pine Mountain, Georgia, in honor of National Serve Day on Monday.

According to the Chipley Historical Center, the clean-up event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 15 at the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church at 16331 GA-18 West.

Church members will supply participants with hot dogs, side dishes, desserts, and drinks. The event is open to the public, and participants are requested to wear work attire and bring necessary tools, such as clippers and weed eaters if possible.

Participants will need to park in the church’s parking lot, and when there is no longer space available, attendees can park at the recycling center across the street from the church.

Interest individuals can contact Chipley Historical Center Board Member Whitney Ligon at 706-350-9903 for more information concerning the clean-up event