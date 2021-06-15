City hosts public meeting on SPLOST proposals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a chance to get representation with taxes, but also a decision that could impact people’s wallets. On Monday night the city hosted a public meeting to discuss various projects the Special Purpose local Option Sales Tax could be used for.

This tax, also known as the SPLOST, is a 1% sales tax that folks in Columbus will be able to vote on in the next few months.

The people will decide how that money is spent. The money can be used for capital but not operating expenses–which means it can be used for things like roads, buildings, and other city projects.

At Monday’s meeting, City Manager Isaiah Hugley and Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge gave a presentation on the various projects the money could be used for.

“What we as staff are here to do is educate. We are not here to tell people to vote for or against, but we want people to be educated on what the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is, what you can do such as what I’ve described and let them know that typical there’s an amount that’s set to collect over a period of time,” said Hugley.

The 2021 SPLOST collection would be about 400 million dollars. The estimated collection period would be up to 10 years and 200 million in General Obligations Bonds would be used for the Judicial Center. All other projects would be pay-as-you-go.

The city will have two more meetings, one this Thursday, June 17, and another next Monday, June 21. The meetings will be at the Council Chambers in the City Services Center, but they will also be streamed online on CC-TV where people can submit comments and questions virtually.

