LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of LaGrange recently announced that the City Manager Meg Kelsey submitted her resignation to the mayor and city council.

Kelsey has accepted a job offer from the city of Newnan and says she’s thankful for the chance to serve the local community.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities I have had to grow

and develop professionally in LaGrange. However, a new opportunity

has emerged and it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign

from my current position,” Kelsey said.

“I hope that I have added some value to the City’s tradition of excellence. I am grateful for the support and the tireless efforts of the men and women of the City of LaGrange.”

The city of LaGrange says that Kelsey started her career with the city in 1996. She became the city manager in 2016 and worked on creating “quality-of-life projects.” The city says Kelsey “has been instrumental” in developing and designing The Thread Trail and other park and streetscape improvements.

Kelsey also developed Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It, a monthly litter cleanup initiative and LaGrangee 101, a 6-week citizen education course offering locals the opportunity to learn about local government.

Kelsey’s last day as city manager is on Jan. 12, 2024, and they city says the mayor and city council will announced an interim city manager and start the search for her permanent replacement.