LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of LaGrange said it would place multiple additional garbage bins throughout the city to aid with trash overflow during the 2023 holiday season.

The city says bins will be available to locals until Dec. 28 at the following locations:

Dunson Park located at 1210 Hogansville Rd.

Hollis Hand School located at 641 Country Club Rd.

Granger Park Track (parking lot)

Brenda Boulevard and Kings Park Lane

Colquitt Street and McGregor Street

Daniel Street and Dix Street

Wilkes Street at Unity School

Park Hill and Hickory Terrace

