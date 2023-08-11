LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the city of LaGrange announced its 2023-2024 litter cleanup campaign schedule and invited locals to participate in making LaGrange a cleaner and better city.

The city says that supplies will be provided to participants for each event.

Below is the schedule provided by the city for the litter cleanup campaign.

Date Time Location Saturday, Aug. 6 8-10 a.m. Community Bank & Trust at 2092 West Point Rd. Saturday, Sept. 16 8-10 a.m. Moss & Wood Park, participants must meet in the parking lot at 118 Brown St. Saturday, Sept. 23 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Holiday Campground at 954 Abbottsford Rd. Saturday, Oct. 7 8-10 a.m. Hillside Neighborhood Health Department Parking lot at 900 Dallis St. Saturday, Nov. 4 8-10 a.m. Berta Weathersbee

Elementary School at 1200 Forrest Ave. Saturday, Dec. 2 8-10 a.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal

Church parking lot at 207 North Greenwood St. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 8-10 a.m. Jones Street Park at 131

Jones St. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 8-10 a.m. LaGrange Fire

Department Headquarters. at 115 Hill St. Saturday, March 2, 2024 8-10 a.m. Piggly Wiggly parking lot at 505 South Greenwood St. Friday, April 19, 2024 8-10 a.m. City-wide cleanup (city employees will also participate in the event)

Any organization interested in partnering with the city for any of the cleanups listed can contact LaGrange Parks Director Michael Coniglio at mconiglio@lagrangega.org