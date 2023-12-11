LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of LaGrange announce it is set to host a birthday celebration for the city on Dec. 15 and are inviting locals to participate.

The celebration is schedule to be held on Lafayette Square in downtown LaGrange at 12 p.m.

The city says both current and former city and community leaders will lead the celebration. Miss Georgia Teen Charlie Key, who is also a leader for the LaGrange Youth Council will also perform and the LaGrange High School marching band will perform.

The city was officially incorporated on Dec. 16, 1828.