City of LaGrange, Troup County enter state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange City Council has approved a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Two cases of coronavirus have tested positive in Troup County.

The state of emergency will last 60 days.

The state of emergency has prohibited gatherings on public property or on property controlled by the City of LaGrange, including parks, public squares, public spaces, playgrounds, recreational areas, or other public gathering spots.

The gathering prohibition does not include sidewalks, the Thread, or other pedestrian areas of parks for walking or other exercise.

City Hall will also be temporarily closed to the general public. For the duration of the state of emergency, only employees will be allowed in the building. The customer service drive-through facility and utility payment drop box will remain open, and citizens are encouraged to work with City staff to handle ongoing issues by phone, email, or the online customer service portal.

During the state of emergency, the following changes will take effect:

Utility disconnections due to non-payment will be suspended

The city manager is authorized to increase compensation, identify discretionary services, and temporarily modify rates of pay for certain employees

Authorized expenditure of unbudgeted funds by the city manager related to the emergency, and authorizes the city manager to enter contracts on the city’s behalf for that purpose

All citizens and businesses are encouraged to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health

The deadline for purchasing or obtaining business licenses, permits, or other civil approvals mandated by the City Code is extended for 15 days after the emergency expires

Utility customers in LaGrange will begin receiving robotic calls and emails encouraging the community to take the threat of the virus seriously.

The City of LaGrange held a special called meeting to discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus this evening.

The City of LaGrange has also created a new information website about coronavirus and COVID-19.