Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Clemency hearing scheduled for death row inmate who killed Georgia store clerk

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s parole board plans to hold a hearing to weigh whether to grant clemency for a man scheduled to be executed for the killing of a convenience store clerk more than three decades ago.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie is scheduled to be put to death Oct. 30. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the April 1994 slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville, just north of the Florida border.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a closed-door clemency hearing for the 52-year-old Cromartie on Oct. 29. The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

Cromartie would be the third prisoner put to death by Georgia this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss