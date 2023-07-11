COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As a new school year approaches, many high school graduates are preparing to head off to college.

The college world can be a lot for new students to take in with deadlines and being in a new environment. Dr. Lashaun Seay, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Alabama State University, shares some tips on how incoming students can be successful in college.

According to Dr. Seay, college courses often require more independent learning than high school, making it imperative to take your education into your own hands to develop tools for success.

“Have study techniques such as time management, note taking, active reading, creating a steady schedule, understanding that, you know, all your professors are not going to give you a steady guide for the test. So having that time management, coming to your professors when you don’t understand…” shared Dr. Seay. “…develop a strong study skill and engage in active learning and then be responsible and build relationships with their professors or find a mentor. And take responsibility for your learning.”

Dr. Seay went on to say to take advantage of campus support such as tutoring, professor’s office hours, as well as personal and career counseling. She says waiting until the last the last minute to ask for assistance is a common mistake made by first year students.

Another mistake sometimes made by first-year students is paying little mind to their wardrobe choices. Dr. Seay says, “having a casual business wardrobe and have a professional business wardrobe and an add to it. “