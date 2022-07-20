COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL/AP) – An investigation into former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to interfere with Georgia’s 20-20 election results continues this week in Fulton County.

Members of a special grand jury are now asking to hear testimony from fake electors who sought to declare Trump’s victory over Joe Biden.

Sixteen Georgia Republicans signed a certificate declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors in support of Trump, even though Democratic electors had already been certified.

Eleven of those individuals are now fighting a subpeona to testify before the grand jury called by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Their defense attorneys argue they’re being targeted because of their prominent roles in state politics.

Columbus Republican Joseph Brannan is on the list of fake electors subpeonaed in the investigation.

Brannan currently serves as the treasurer for the Georgia Republican Party.