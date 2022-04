COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Figure Skating Academy (CFSA) is holding an open house at the Columbus Civic Center to celebrate the re-opening of the ice rink.

The open house will take place Sunday, Apr. 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is for all-ages with free admission, and skates are available to rent as needed. CFSA will also be providing information on their new program, ‘Learn to Skate’, which begins Apr. 24.