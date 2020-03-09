Columbus Fire and EMS contain apartment fire after man falls asleep with stove on

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – One man is currently being treated for a single burn wound after his apartment caught fire after he fell asleep while cooking.

According to Chief Jones, the Columbus Fire Department and EMS and Police arrived on scene around 8:36 p.m. to the Southside Court Apartments.

The fire was contained to one apartment and was contained within 15 minutes. The gas company and electric company are on scene as well.

Although one apartment had the fire, four other units have smoke damage. Jones says they will be helped by the Red Cross until they can get back inside.

Those occupants were able to get out of their respective apartments in time.