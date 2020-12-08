Columbus Fire and EMS gives fire safety tips for holiday season



COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With the holidays right around the corner, you may be excited to prepare your favorite home cooked meal. As you begin to spend more time in the kitchen, it is important to keep safety a priority.

Leaving cooking food unattended is a major fire safety hazard. Whether you’re distracted by your kids, pets, or, decide to doze off for a second, taking your eye off of your stove could end in disaster.

Columbus Fire and EMS sees an increase in fire activity during the holiday season, especially in regards to kitchen fires.

“Understand that this can happen,” Columbus Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Ricky Shores said. “Have multiple ways out of your home, have properly working smoke detectors in the home, and don’t leave that kitchen for one moment when you’re cooking.”

If a fire breaks out, make sure to immediately turn the gas supply off. If it is small and manageable, pour baking soda on the area to smother the fire.

When trying to put out a grease fire, do not try to cover the flames with something that does not fit the pan you are using. While it may temporarily help the situation, when you lift the cover the grease may stick to it and cause another fire.

You can also use an ABC fire extinguisher, but make sure it’s charged and that you know how to use it. You should make sure to have a fire extinguisher on hand and familiarize yourself with how to use it. Do not keep the fire extinguisher right by your stove because, in the case that a fire breaks out, you will not be able to reach through the flames to grab it. Instead, keep it in a room close to the kitchen.

Finally, sit down with your family to talk about a fire escape plan. Though your kids may have experience with fire drills at school, it is important to have an idea on a course of action in case of an emergency.

Just think about the fact that this is your home, this is your family, and you may have other families around you which is a tremendous responsibility,” Shores said. “We need to make sure we all observe those fire safety tips to keep everyone safe around us.”

You should always call Fire and EMS if you are unable to control the fire. Even if you are able to extinguish the fire on your own, you can have a fireman come out and use a thermal imager to make sure there isn’t a fire hidden that could spark up later.