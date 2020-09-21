Columbus gas prices among cheapest in Georgia

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

AAA reports gas prices in Columbus are among the least expensive of Georgia metro markets at $1.90 per gallon.

According to AAA, gas prices dropped at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $1.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The September 21 state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, 1 cent more than last month, and 60 cents less than this time last year.

“Georgians continue to see cost savings at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Lower demand has aided gas prices to decline, which will likely last into fall.”

It now costs motorists $29.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.25 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon.

In the new weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand saw a slight uptick from 8.39 million barrels a day to 8.48 million barrels a day. However, demand is still 461,000 barrels a day lower than where it was at this time last year. Low demand will likely help pump prices to continue their descent as fall approaches.

The most expensive markets are as follows: Savannah ($2.08), Brunswick ($2.07) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.04).