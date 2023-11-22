COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is essential to keep food safety in mind when preparing our meals.

According to Pamela Kirkland, the public relations coordinator for the West Central Health District, avoiding food-borne illnesses starts in the kitchen with a clean surface and thoroughly washed hands. Adopting simple practices such as preparing vegetables and meats separately, timed temperature control, and proper turkey prep decreases the risk of cross-contamination and food poisoning.

“You definitely don’t want to leave it out on the counter because salmonella will grow if it’s in the danger zone,” said Kirkland. “The danger zone is between 40 degrees and 135 degrees. And that’s when salmonella will grow.”

The proper way to thaw a turkey is to place it in the refrigerator in a pan of cool water for a couple of days, depending on the weight.

Federal agencies recommend people do not wash their turkeys. If they do, it’s advised to rinse the meat in a large container of water in the sink to prevent splatter.

According to Kirkland, the splatter is the cause of some food-related contamination.

Kirkland also says to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure the turkey is cooked at the correct temperature. To prevent the growth of bacteria, perishable food should not be left on the counter for longer than two hours.