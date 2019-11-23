Columbus Museum hosting holiday production

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Museum is bringing more local art and talent through its door this holiday season.

The museum is bringing a production called “A Christmas Town”. The play will be put on by a local producer as well as actors from Columbus who also take part in the Springer Opera House.

“So when you come to this event you can enjoy a holiday play to kick off holiday season in a different sort of way but you are also supporting local talent,” says Bridgette Russell, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Columbus Museum.

“A Christmas Town” is a thriller that originated from the West Coast, about a detective and some un-holiday like shenanigans.

It’s a ticketed event but you’d be supporting not only the museum but local talent as well.

“You’re going to be seeing something that is brand new to this area. Its a show for people that may not embrace the holidays but love the spirit of the season,” says Amanda Rae. Rae is the Producer, Director and casting director of the play.

The play will be held on December 6th at 7 pm. There will be an ugly sweater contest and a cash bar as well.

Link to the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/788259854957795/

Purchase tickets: https://columbusmuseum.com/christmastown