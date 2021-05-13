Columbus PD hosts annual Special Olympics Torch Run, fundraises for athletes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department held its 38th Annual Georgia Special Olympics torch run.

About 40 runners gathered at the Public Safety building bright and early Thursday morning to participate in the five mile run. The run was a way to raise money for special Olympics athletes that may not have the funds to go to the summer, winter and fall games.

“This is important because it allows us an opportunity to work with our community and the special olympics athletes and just different agencies getting together for one positive cause,” Angela Florence, Sergeant for the Crime Prevention and Community Relations Unit said.

The Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Justice, Parks and Rec, and folks from Fort Benning were among the agencies that came out for the event. Mayor Skip Henderson spoke at the opening presentation and praised law enforcement’s involvement in the Columbus community.

“People normally see [law enforcement] rushing toward an emergency trying to protect them,” Henderson said. “These folks are the community.”

Rather than running toward danger, today law enforcement officers were running for a special cause.

“They make a sincere effort to make this a better community to live in,” Henderson said.

Other speakers included Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

The run began at the Public Safety Building on 10th Street and ended at Lake Oliver Marina. News 3’s very own chief photographer, Kevin Roble, was one of the runners that crossed the finish line.