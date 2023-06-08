COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Governor Kemp announced on Thursday the Columbus Police Department will receive over $1 million in a preliminary grant.

This $1,650,000 grant is intended to go towards creating a “Video Integration Command System” for the department.

The Americus Police Department also received a grant for $801,735.85. This grant is intended to go towards the installation of new equipment and technology used by police and housing authority.

Overall, $83 million in preliminary grants are being spread across 118 projects. Officials say the funding is intended to improve community level-public safety measures and address law enforcement staffing challenges.