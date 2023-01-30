COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a five-week-long “Pastor’s Academy” course.

The Columbus Police Department says the course is “designed to provide faith-based leaders with an understanding about various police functions.”

Attendants may be able to interact with department officers, command staff and participate in ride-alongs.

According to a press release, participants will learn about these topics:

Recruitment

Crime prevention

Investigation and patrol functions

Support services

Crime analysis

Office of professional standards

The next class starts on April 3. The online application can be found here.