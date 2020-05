COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7000 block of Stoneybrooke Drive.

According to the case report, an officer responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m.

News 3 is awaiting more information about the incident, however, the report lists one victim.

Stay with us.