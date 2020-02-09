Columbus Police searching for missing teen with autism

UPDATE: Columbus Police have confirmed that Bonilla has been located.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing teen who reportedly has autism.

16-year-old Nickolas Bonilla was last seen at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 09, 2020 in the 3200 block of 1st Avenue in Columbus, GA.

He is a white male, who was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with “Fireworks” written on it, blue jeans, and black or gray sneakers.

Any information concerning this missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.