Columbus Restaurant Week kicks off with a thank you event to the employees working the upcoming week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Restaurant Week held a kick off event on July 25, 2021 at The Food Mill. The kick off event was organized by Yalla Public Relations as a thank you to all the food service workers that will be working throughout restaurant week serving the community.

Katie Bishop, the Co- Founder of Yalla Public Relations, said she believes food service workers have hard jobs and the event is a way of showing appreciation.

“We celebrate this day as a way to give back to them. All they have to do is show up, we serve them the entire time. We got free food, free booze and really, we want them to have a really positive week. They make a lot of money during this week and this is really a party to celebrate them,” said Bishop.

Columbus Restaurant Week features over 20 different restaurants including Vertigo Fusion Kitchen and Warehouse 9. The week is also a fundraising event for the Giving Kitchen, a non-profit organization. The organization provides emergency assistance to food service workers through grants and their stability network.

All the restaurants will have pre-fixed, three- course menus ranging from $15 to $45. Some restaurants may be showcasing items that may not have been on the menu prior to the event.

Sean Palani, a restaurant operations consultant for U.S. Foods, a sponsor of Columbus Restaurant Week, said The Giving Kitchen helped five of his employees. Palani is also volunteer for The Giving Kitchen and said he was honored and grateful to represent the non-profit organization at the kick off event.

“The Giving Kitchen has been able to step up and take care of those employees who lack the insurance or who lack the emergency funds that they need to take care of the personal things that they need to do and be able to get back to work,” said Palani.

Palani hopes the kick off event spread the word about The Giving Kitchen to all the food service workers that attended.

The list of restaurants participating in Columbus Restaurant Week can be viewed at www.columbusgarestaurantweek.com.