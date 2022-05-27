COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In April, Columbus recorded an all-time record low unemployment rate, according to Georgia’s Labor Commissioner.

On Thursday, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in April, Columbus had an un employment rate of 3 percent. Additionally the rate was down eight-tenths of a percent over the month. In April 2021, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.

Georgians eager to return to the workforce,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state.”

The labor force decreased in Columbus by 1,029 and ended the month with 122,699. That number is up 570 when compared to April of 2021.

Columbus finished the month with 119,066 employed residents. That number increased by 80 over the month and is up by 2,439 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Columbus ended April with 121,400 jobs. That number increased by 700 from March to April and increased by 4,100 when compared to this time last year. The number of unemployment claims went down by 13 percent in Columbus in April.

When compared to last April, claims were down by about 85 percent. Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 4,138 active job postings in Columbus for April.