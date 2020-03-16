Columbus Technical College moves all classes online amid coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Technical College announced that they were moving to all classes online, effective March 13 to March 27. the move includes adult education classes.

Other than work study students, the college asked all faculty and staff to report to the main campus Monday, with the campus open to faculty and staff from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Students are instructed not to come to campus unless otherwise told by their instructors. The campus will remain closed to the general public from March 16 to April 6.

The campus will remain open for voter access to the Muscogee County March 24 polling location at the Patrick Hall student center.

Columbus Tech has more information on operations regarding admissions, financial aid, and student advisement online.

The college released the following statement regarding coronavirus:

Columbus Technical College continues to actively monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) due to infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). People in numerous countries, including the United States, have been affected. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Columbus Technical College or in the College’s six-county service area. On March 12, Georgia officials confirmed the state’s first coronavirus death – a 67-year-old man at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. The victim had other underlying health problems. The College remains in contact with the Technical College System of Georgia and Georgia public health officials to ensure that we are following the latest information, trends, and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We are also in close contact with the West Central Health District Columbus Health Department. The Health Department has established a toll-free information line that you can call to receive the most current information on the virus: 1-855-962-0955.

The move to online classes comes as the state of Georgia and other states declare public health emergencies, and follows a National Emergency declaration by President Donald Trump on March 13.