Community Warriors partnered with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. for their annual food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Community Warriors partnered with the women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated to give back to residents in the community.

Every third weekend of each month, the Community Warriors prep to give food to more than 1500 people.

Saturday cars packed out the Columbus Civic Center for the drive-thru giveaway.

Those in attendance were able to receive 60 pounds of food each, including frozen meats, and fresh produce.

The women of Zeta Phi Beta, prepared more than 150 COVID-19 care bags which consisted of five reusable mask, bottled water, sanitizer and gloves.

“We feel great, we feel that we need to give back to the community in some way. As our president stated we are about service, and it’s part of our commitment to the community who give to us that we wanted to give back to them,” said Jean Jones.

Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated also gave a helping hand as they ensured that every person who attended was able to register to vote.