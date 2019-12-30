Congressman Sanford Bishop shares well wishes for colleague and friend John Lewis after cancer diagnosis

Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop has known U.S. Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) for more than 50 years, and they have served in the U.S. House together since 1993.

Bishop is concerned for his colleague, mentor, and friend.

WRBL News 3 caught up with Bishop this morning while he was waiting for his car to be serviced.

“Having experienced a cancer diagnosis and treatment, I can really appreciate John’s fighting spirit. He’s always been a fighter. He’s fought for rights for equality, for justice for all people. And, of course, as he has indicated, this is a tough fight for him. But with his fighting spirit and the prayers of millions of well-wishers, we are certain John will continue and overcome this battle.”

Bishop spoke with Lewis just before Christmas when Congress went into recess. Lewis did not go into details but told Bishop he was facing serious health issues.

“… But he was going to face it as he has all of the challenges in his life. And he was a fighter and he was going to fight. And he intended to undergo his treatment and continue serving the people of the 5th Congressional District.”

Lewis’ office released an official statement on the cancer Sunday afternoon. Bishop had talked with Lewis’ chief of staff earlier and knew of the news.

Bishop’s relationship with Lewis, a Civil Rights icon who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in Selma, goes back to 1968 when Bishop was in his first year of law school.

Lewis announced his diagnosis with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday night.