Construction of 62-foot chicken underway in south Georgia

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — A towering sculpture of a chicken that stands higher than the tallest dinosaur is underway in rural south Georgia.

Local news outlets report the frame outline of the giant chicken standing 62 feet tall has gone up in the city of Fitzgerald.

The finished product will be a topiary.

That means the chicken will be sculpted from living plants growing on its frame like a huge lattice.

Fitzgerald city leaders announced plans for the chicken sculpture in 2019, betting the oversized poultry-shaped plant will bring in tourists.

Mayor Jim Puckett says construction slowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. But he insists: “This is going to be fantastic when it’s finished.”