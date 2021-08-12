‘Construction Ready’ creates jobs in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia is bringing the ‘Construction Ready’ job program here to Columbus. Construction companies have been struggling to find workers and this could be the solution.

For those looking for a career the 20 day “Construction Ready” program has a 97% hiring rate and a 70% retention rate after the first year, according to https://constructionready.org/ and there is no cost to register for the program.

The construction industry has only increased in Columbus over the pandemic and construction companies are looking to hire literally anybody. This free program equips graduates with the skills and training to succeed in a career immediately following graduation.

Columbus mayor, Skip Henderson, spoke with those in attendance at Columbus Technical College and said;

“This is opportunity for folks who want a career they want to be able to pay a mortgage, that want to be able to raise a family, that want to be able to make a difference in their community… this is the type of individual this program is designed for.”

The expansion into Columbus is made possible with CEFGA. The $3.3 million of funding for the program come from the federal CARES Act program.

People like Wes Kelley from Brasfield and Gorrie are hiring straight out of this program and plan to return for the hiring fair in November. Kelley said, “we have interviewed and have gone to several of the job fairs in our other markets and the competition for these graduates is very fierce and it does lead to some very nice employment opportunities.”

More construction creates more jobs here in Columbus which has a quick return on the Columbus economy. The program will start on October 18, 2021.

Applicants can register at constructionready.org.